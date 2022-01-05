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Shocking Truth: 2.1 Million Dead, 100 Million Maimed From C-Vax – Ledger Report 1210
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150 views • January 05, 2022
Governments around the world – lead by the U.S. government – are lying about Covid, the vaxxes, and the horrendous and deadly side-effects from the jabs. In this Republic, all told, the government response to Covid is the greatest medical, greatest political, and greatest human rights conspiracy and attack in history – nothing else comes close. In this edition of the Ledger Report, Graham Ledger uncovers the staggering, real number of lethal and crippling adverse events from the injections.
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Ledger is doing the journalism that the MSM refuses to do because the MSM are part of the conspiracy and cover-up.
Please subscribe free to The Ledger Report by clicking here: www.GrahamLedger.com
Ledger is doing the journalism that the MSM refuses to do because the MSM are part of the conspiracy and cover-up.
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