It is not what they are telling us about the Oct. 4th test - it is what they are not telling us
High Hopes
Jim Crenshaw


Sep 24, 2023


Whey didn't they use this in Maui? What are they testing for?

Not only are they not telling us as they have before. If they did it would be a lie. Because that is what they do 24/7.

Source: Dave Hodges


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/P1MuUIvoQvpA/

Keywords
testdave hodgesebsemergency broadcast systemjim crenshawoct 4what they are not telling us

