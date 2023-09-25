It is not what they are telling us about the Oct. 4th test - it is what they are not telling us

Jim Crenshaw
Sep 24, 2023
Whey didn't they use this in Maui? What are they testing for?
Not only are they not telling us as they have before. If they did it would be a lie. Because that is what they do 24/7.
Source: Dave Hodges
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/P1MuUIvoQvpA/
