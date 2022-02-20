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New Zealand Great Reset Tyranny
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41 views • February 20, 2022
The new tyranny is finally rearing its ugly head.As the graduates of the World Economic Forum’s Young Leaders are forcing tyranny onto the world stage.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, one of Klaus Schwab's Disciples of the Great Reset appears to be reading from the same script shared by her partners in tyranny. Protest is a hallmark of Democracy. But these protesters peacefully demanding the immediate return of their freedoms are violent racist insurrectionists.
https://www.banned.video/
Bowne Report
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, one of Klaus Schwab's Disciples of the Great Reset appears to be reading from the same script shared by her partners in tyranny. Protest is a hallmark of Democracy. But these protesters peacefully demanding the immediate return of their freedoms are violent racist insurrectionists.
https://www.banned.video/
Bowne Report
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