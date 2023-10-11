Create New Account
NWO: Edward Snowden: ''I never thought it would come to this''
channel image
Follower of Christ777
403 Subscribers
535 views
Published 20 hours ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to XandrewX

Edward Snowden speaks on the surveillance state of the United States, the second beast of Revelation 13:11-16, which used to speak as a lamb to denote Christ-like attributes but now speaks as a dragon or satan.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org
Email: [email protected]

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christcreatoryeshuaunited statesedward snowdenyahabbasonsurveillance stateelohimimmanuelgodheadspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsanother comforter

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket