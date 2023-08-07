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The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. Which Part Are You?
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
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5 views • August 07, 2023

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You've probably heard pastors, preachers, teachers, speak about the "body of Christ". And if you're like me, not really solid on what that means and what it entails.

We certainly pray that today's video will answer this key question. Then through study, prayer, and fellowship with the Holy Spirit, you can determine what part of the body are you. Keep this in mind that no part is more important than the other. The eyes are important as are the feet, as are the hands and so on. Let's Rock!

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THE BODY OF CHRIST
Kingdom Government
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Christ-Centered Rock 'n' Roll For Your Soul!
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth!
On US Sports Radio
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy