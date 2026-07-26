BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Top Ten Christian Teachings as a Moral Compass: Psychological Dynamics in the Believer-God Relationship
Real Free News
Real Free News
113 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
37 views • Today

Discover how the Top Ten Christian Teachings shape the Believer-God Relationship and function as a daily moral compass. This balanced exploration examines the psychological dynamics of faith, guilt, love, repentance, and self-denial drawn from the Ten Commandments, 613 mitzvot, and Jesus’ commands.


From “Love the Lord your God with all your heart” to “Love your enemies” and “Forgive others,” these teachings promise guidance yet create real internal and relational challenges in everyday life. Understand the tension between spiritual ideals and human realities in this thoughtful analysis.


Read the complete essay at Real Free News https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/the-top-ten-teachings-as-a-moral

Support at Buy Me A Coffee https://buymeacoffee.com/realfree

Real Free Books Merch and more https://realfreenews.com/store


👍 Like | 🔄 Share | 🔔 Subscribe | 💬 Comment

Like, Share, Subscribe, and Comment below with your thoughts on how these teachings impact daily life and mental well-being.


#ChristianTeachings #MoralCompass #BelieverGodRelationship #FaithAndPsychology #BibleEthics

Keywords
christiandynamicsteachingspsychologicalmoral compass
Chapters

12:49End Screen

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Pakistan Warns of Military Response to Yemeni Blockade in Red Sea

Pakistan Warns of Military Response to Yemeni Blockade in Red Sea

Garrison Vance
Dubai Offers Residents Rewards to Attract Visitors as Tourist Numbers Plummet Amid War

Dubai Offers Residents Rewards to Attract Visitors as Tourist Numbers Plummet Amid War

Garrison Vance
Secret Service Official: Threat Level Against Trump Is At All-Time High

Secret Service Official: Threat Level Against Trump Is At All-Time High

Garrison Vance
Israeli Army Builds Ground Barrier Extending Beyond Yellow Line in Gaza

Israeli Army Builds Ground Barrier Extending Beyond Yellow Line in Gaza

Garrison Vance
Former Swiss politician who championed child protection now faces life sentence for rape

Former Swiss politician who championed child protection now faces life sentence for rape

Cassie B.
France Approves Social Media Ban for Children Under 15

France Approves Social Media Ban for Children Under 15

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy