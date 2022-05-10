Rigged - The Zuckerberg Funded Plot to Defeat Donald Trump - Short Documentary - HaloDocs - HaloConspiracy

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A documentary by Citizens United Productions, exposing Mark Zuckerberg
for his role in funding drop-box ballot operations across the country
during the 2020 Election.
Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg spent nearly $400 million on the 2020 presidential election in support of then-candidate Joe Biden. The plan? Get President Donald Trump out of office. A new documentary film from Citizens United Productions, Rigged: The Zuckerberg-Funded Plot to Defeat Donald Trump, provides the details.
CU In The News
WASHINGTON EXAMINER: Rigged: Documentary details Zuckerberg’s $400 million vote juicing for Biden
Posted by Citizens United 04/07/2022
http://citizensunited.org/cu-in-the-news.aspx?article=12532
https://twitter.com/Citizens_United
“Overall, Zuckerberg spent $400 million in 2020 — only $61 million short of the $461 million the Democratic National Committee (DNC) spent in both 2019 and 2020,” Breitbart News reports.
Rigged: Documentary details Zuckerberg’s $400 million vote juicing for Biden
by Paul Bedard, Washington Secrets Columnist
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/washington-secrets/rigged-documentary-details-zuckerbergs-400m-vote-juicing-for-biden
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt19357230/
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt19357230/fullcredits?ref_=tt_ov_st_sm
Rigged: The Zuckerberg Funded Plot to Defeat Donald Trump: Directed by Jason Meath. With Ken Blackwell, Kellyanne Conway, Ted Cruz, Ken Cuccinelli.