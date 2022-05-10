Rigged - The Zuckerberg Funded Plot to Defeat Donald Trump - Short Documentary - HaloDocs - HaloConspiracy

A documentary by Citizens United Productions, exposing Mark Zuckerberg for his role in funding drop-box ballot operations across the country during the 2020 Election.



Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg spent nearly $400 million on the 2020 presidential election in support of then-candidate Joe Biden. The plan? Get President Donald Trump out of office. A new documentary film from Citizens United Productions, Rigged: The Zuckerberg-Funded Plot to Defeat Donald Trump, provides the details. CU In The News WASHINGTON EXAMINER: Rigged: Documentary details Zuckerberg’s $400 million vote juicing for Biden Posted by Citizens United 04/07/2022 http://citizensunited.org/cu-in-the-news.aspx?article=12532 https://twitter.com/Citizens_United “Overall, Zuckerberg spent $400 million in 2020 — only $61 million short of the $461 million the Democratic National Committee (DNC) spent in both 2019 and 2020,” Breitbart News reports. Rigged: Documentary details Zuckerberg’s $400 million vote juicing for Biden by Paul Bedard, Washington Secrets Columnist





https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/washington-secrets/rigged-documentary-details-zuckerbergs-400m-vote-juicing-for-biden

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt19357230/

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt19357230/fullcredits?ref_=tt_ov_st_sm

Rigged: The Zuckerberg Funded Plot to Defeat Donald Trump: Directed by Jason Meath. With Ken Blackwell, Kellyanne Conway, Ted Cruz, Ken Cuccinelli.

