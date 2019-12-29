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The Promise Within the Process
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26 views • December 29, 2019
There's great promise in both times of upheaval and redemption that we can cling to. As we go through testings, adversity and trials it humbles us and reveals the great and mighty power of God, His glory. His plans for us, are ultimately for good, for a hope and future, and that we surrender and turn or hearts to Him, submit our wills, that His Kingdom come in our lives.
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