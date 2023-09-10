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Biblical UFO Deceptions - Episode 24 - Consumed By Fire - Sunday, September 10, 2023
Biblical UFO Deceptions
Biblical UFO Deceptions
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26 views • September 10, 2023

In this episode we talk about Russia is moving its tactical nukes into place. And how they are being provoked by the United States by them moving their nukes into the UK.  Also, how either this move or by a nuke exploding will trigger the "UFO Invasion". Along with the continual signs of the Coming Messiah. And we will be reading from scriptures from 2 Peter 3 and Matthew 24:12.  If you want to attend our community and be apart of the podcast please send your email and phone number to the email below:

Contact email: [email protected]

If you would like to donate. Please use this link:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/BiblicalUFO

Dr. John Montalvo, Jr. has been a true hero fighting against medical tyranny and unlawful mandates. He has been speaking publicly about the dangers of vaccines and warning about the fraud of Covid-19 since the beginning. He got fired from his teaching position because he stood up for not taking the vaccines or masking up. Now a true hero needs our help! He broke his back in a severe fall and needs to raise money for his medical treatment. If you are able would you please support him in his time of need?

https://givesendgo.com/G9QZF?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=G9QZF

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deceptionbiblesatantestimonymatthewufochristianchurchwarapocalypsewitnessrevelationnuclearlukepetergreyshybridseed
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