SITREP & events in Donbass, Ukraine.

- A total of more than 650 Ukrainian soldiers Killed June 23rd.

- British mercenary Aiden Eslin will be executed soon. BBC News reported that no one tried to negotiate his release.

- Daily life in Donbass, Factories start working again. Independent Journalist Sonja Vandenende reports.

- The Nazis are hitting Donetsk using NATO shells with a caliber of 155mm against civilians.

- A clergyman tells how Ukrainian nationalists tortured people.