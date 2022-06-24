Ukraine Update June 24, 2022

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SITREP & events in Donbass, Ukraine.
- A total of more than 650 Ukrainian soldiers Killed June 23rd.
- British mercenary Aiden Eslin will be executed soon. BBC News reported that no one tried to negotiate his release.
- Daily life in Donbass, Factories start working again. Independent Journalist Sonja Vandenende reports.
- The Nazis are hitting Donetsk using NATO shells with a caliber of 155mm against civilians.
- A clergyman tells how Ukrainian nationalists tortured people.