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Sidney Powell Talks With Mark Steyn on Massive Voter Fraud
TruthPrevails
TruthPrevails
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52 views • November 19, 2020
#TrumpWon #DeepStateCoup #BidenLost #TheEnemyWithin #WeWillNotLetThemWin #StopTheSteal

CIA's CENSORED NEWS:
Founder of the far leftist liberal 'Intercept', Glenn Greenwald resigned from his own publication due to censorship demands by CIA over Biden reporting https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l8pkCZBjgrk

FCC:
According to the FCC, "Broadcasters may NOT intentionally distort the news. The FCC states that "rigging or slanting the news is a most heinous act against the public interest."

File a complaint with the FCC on Fake News:
FCC Phone: 1-888-CALL-FCC (1-888-225-5322); TTY: 1-888-TELL-FCC (1-888-835-5322); ASL: 1-844-432-2275

For Mail-in Complaints to FCC: Include your name, address, contact information and as much detail about your complaint as possible.

Mail to:
Federal Communications Commission
Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau
Consumer Inquiries and Complaints Division
45 L Street NE
Washington, DC 20554

RED PILL:
Hollywood Film Producer John Paul, known for famous movies such as 'Remember the Titans', 'Juno', 'The Hunger Games', 'The Grudge' exposes pedophilia in Hollywood, Washington DC and internationally. WATCH: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fzW1LZZApjE&;t=1427s

Out of Shadows Documentary 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mmvB0AN9R4o

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Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.

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Keywords
trumptreasonelectionglobalistcoupwhistleblowertraitorscommunistdeepstatevoterfraud
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