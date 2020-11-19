© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sidney Powell Talks With Mark Steyn on Massive Voter Fraud
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
52 views • November 19, 2020
#TrumpWon #DeepStateCoup #BidenLost #TheEnemyWithin #WeWillNotLetThemWin #StopTheSteal
CIA's CENSORED NEWS:
Founder of the far leftist liberal 'Intercept', Glenn Greenwald resigned from his own publication due to censorship demands by CIA over Biden reporting https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l8pkCZBjgrk
FCC:
According to the FCC, "Broadcasters may NOT intentionally distort the news. The FCC states that "rigging or slanting the news is a most heinous act against the public interest."
File a complaint with the FCC on Fake News:
FCC Phone: 1-888-CALL-FCC (1-888-225-5322); TTY: 1-888-TELL-FCC (1-888-835-5322); ASL: 1-844-432-2275
For Mail-in Complaints to FCC: Include your name, address, contact information and as much detail about your complaint as possible.
Mail to:
Federal Communications Commission
Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau
Consumer Inquiries and Complaints Division
45 L Street NE
Washington, DC 20554
RED PILL:
Hollywood Film Producer John Paul, known for famous movies such as 'Remember the Titans', 'Juno', 'The Hunger Games', 'The Grudge' exposes pedophilia in Hollywood, Washington DC and internationally. WATCH: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fzW1LZZApjE&;t=1427s
Out of Shadows Documentary 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mmvB0AN9R4o
FAIR USE NOTICE: These pages may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, such material has been referenced to advance understanding of political, human rights, ecological, economic, scientific, moral, ethical, and social justice issues. This constitutes a "fair use" of any such material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.
Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The point of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass, but rather share opinions and thoughts with like-minded individuals interested in the subject matter
CIA's CENSORED NEWS:
Founder of the far leftist liberal 'Intercept', Glenn Greenwald resigned from his own publication due to censorship demands by CIA over Biden reporting https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l8pkCZBjgrk
FCC:
According to the FCC, "Broadcasters may NOT intentionally distort the news. The FCC states that "rigging or slanting the news is a most heinous act against the public interest."
File a complaint with the FCC on Fake News:
FCC Phone: 1-888-CALL-FCC (1-888-225-5322); TTY: 1-888-TELL-FCC (1-888-835-5322); ASL: 1-844-432-2275
For Mail-in Complaints to FCC: Include your name, address, contact information and as much detail about your complaint as possible.
Mail to:
Federal Communications Commission
Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau
Consumer Inquiries and Complaints Division
45 L Street NE
Washington, DC 20554
RED PILL:
Hollywood Film Producer John Paul, known for famous movies such as 'Remember the Titans', 'Juno', 'The Hunger Games', 'The Grudge' exposes pedophilia in Hollywood, Washington DC and internationally. WATCH: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fzW1LZZApjE&;t=1427s
Out of Shadows Documentary 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mmvB0AN9R4o
FAIR USE NOTICE: These pages may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, such material has been referenced to advance understanding of political, human rights, ecological, economic, scientific, moral, ethical, and social justice issues. This constitutes a "fair use" of any such material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.
Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The point of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass, but rather share opinions and thoughts with like-minded individuals interested in the subject matter
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.