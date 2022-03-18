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Paratroopers at Checkpoint ensure the safety of the movement of military columns, civilians & to check vehicles, drivers, passengers, & to inspect the goods being transported. 031722
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70 views • March 18, 2022
Russian Airborne Troops units ensure traffic safety on public roads for residents of settlements in Kiev region within the special military operation.
▫️The main task of the servicemen at the checkpoint is to ensure the safety of the movement of military columns, civilians and to check vehicles, drivers and passengers, and to inspect the goods being transported.
▫️Particular attention is paid to the identification and detention of sabotage groups of Ukrainian nationalists who, under the guise of civilians and using civilian vehicles, attack civilians who want to leave Kiev and other settlements along humanitarian corridors or on their own.
▫️The main task of the servicemen at the checkpoint is to ensure the safety of the movement of military columns, civilians and to check vehicles, drivers and passengers, and to inspect the goods being transported.
▫️Particular attention is paid to the identification and detention of sabotage groups of Ukrainian nationalists who, under the guise of civilians and using civilian vehicles, attack civilians who want to leave Kiev and other settlements along humanitarian corridors or on their own.
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