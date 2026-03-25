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Childhood Memories from 1920's +1930s in Radom, Poland: Before the Holocaust Changed Everything
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In this heartfelt episode of a Holocaust survivor's personal memoir, an elderly man looks back on his childhood in Radom, Poland. Born in 1917, he shares warm stories of his gentle father, strong-willed mother, large family apartment with its huge oven, and learning at home because he was considered too fragile for school.He vividly recalls his years at one of Poland's rare co-educational high schools — making friends with both boys and girls, excellent teachers (including a Latin teacher who was also the city sheriff), reading Tagore and Karl May, tutoring to pay tuition during the Great Recession, and devouring books from the town library.As he grows older, he describes the shifting social and political atmosphere: the rise of nationalism after Piłsudski, increasing antisemitism, restrictions on Jewish students and businesses, and the growing threat from Hitler that Poland's government largely ignored.This is not just history — it's a deeply personal, human story of family love, sacrifice, intellectual curiosity, and everyday life in a Jewish community before the darkness of World War II.Part of an ongoing oral history series recorded by the survivor himself.If you enjoy authentic first-hand accounts of Jewish life in interwar Poland, please like, comment, and subscribe for the next chapter.


#Poland #HolocaustSurvivor #JewishHistory #WWIIHistory #Poland1930s #PersonalMemoir


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wwiipolandradonpre wwiilife in poland1930 poland
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