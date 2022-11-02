country-video

Create New Account
CrazyPablo
Published 20 days ago
See Description ( Reference Links )

Hope & Tivon SGT Report -

  https://www.bitchute.com/video/heaze6z234Pu/

__

 La Quinta Columna Channel -
https://rumble.com/c/LaQuintaColumna
__
 Dr. Gilbert -
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0z1LJA5m8hib/
__
KLA TV La Quinta Columna #1
https://www.bitchute.com/video/f444hSg99WWi/
__
Critically Thinking Podcast -
https://rumble.com/v1qcpcw-critically-thinking-with-dr.-t-and-dr.-p-episode-118-5-docs-oct-27-2022.html
__
Dr. Ana & Maria Zeee -  https://rumble.com/v1qdsv1-uncensored-dr.-ana-the-science-explained-nanotech-in-injections-and-quantum.html

__

Karen Kingsron - The Stew Peters Show -

https://rumble.com/v1npf2s-live-veteran-paralyzed-by-death-jab-proof-covid-is-not-a-virus-its-a-parasi.html

__

Dr. Kaufman Channel -

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1cY3CGBlMOZS/

__

Dr. Madej - The New American Podcast -

https://www.bitchute.com/video/WfAJk7i76Qgd/

__

Joe Imbriano -

https://www.bitchute.com/video/pjBVqbNrAxSm/

__

Maria Zeee -

https://rumble.com/v1prv94-world-first-robotic-arms-assembling.html

__ 

Self Assembling Nano Structures Microscopy Video -

https://www.bitchute.com/video/gRvkdNFhLGV5/

__

Interesting  - R.D. Reports -

https://brandnewtube.com/watch/multi-pronged-attack-on-human-health-drs-madej-mikovits-amp-young_db37pj6wJKr3igO.html

__

Dr. Robert Young - Laura L. Podcast -  https://www.bitchute.com/video/ChCBzKZEPBcY/
__
Medical Doctor - Ivermectin  -
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q1A7wL4nuudY/
__
Man Finds Ivermectin In Soil -
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8veRAA45qegM/
__
Watch Alex Jones Take Nobel Prize Winning Drug Ivermectin
https://www.bitchute.com/video/G1RcsXjXVZhT/
__
The Vilification Of Ivermectin
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Clzjsy1cDykC/
__

This Is Not Medical Advice Please Consult A Licensed Physician. Video Is For Educational & Informative Purposes Only.



Ivermectin USP Pharmaceutical Drug Pills made for humans are possibly available from Dr. Ben Marble's, Dr. Stella's & Dr. Syed Haider's websites upon approved prescription after a approved application for treatment aswell as possibly from your licensed medical doctor upon request for a prescription. Ivermectin that is made for veterinary purposes & unlicensed online pharmacies is highly likley not safe for humans.

People that have severe infection with parasites can experience herximer reactions with Anti Parasitic substances that can happen with any infection always work with a licensed healthcare provider for instruction & reseach the precautions & interactions with foods, supplements & other drugs.

( I am not financially affiliated with any website, organization, internet based business or paid or rewarded to promote or distribute any information, product or service. )


