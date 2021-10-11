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Abortion: The Legal Solution, part 2 of 3, Political Repentance
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10 views • October 11, 2021
Exposes the cozy arrangement between establishment pro-life politicians and establishment pro-life lobby groups. Calls for political repentance that turns from the corrupt, failed attitudes and actions of the past to proper attitudes and actions as exemplified by abolitionist States in the 1850s.
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