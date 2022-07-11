Euroic Counter to Christian Counter-Arguments

I recently read a book called Hammer Of The Patriot by Charles Chapel and published by a nationalist publisher called Claymore Books. I'm not going to review or critique this book as a whole as this has already been done by Mark Collett of Patriotic Alternative and I broadly agree with his overall positive view of the book. Instead I'm going to respond to just one specific section of one particular chapter, this being the one part of the entire book that I essentially disagreed with.

Mark Collett's book review of Hammer Of The Patriot:

https://odysee.com/@MarkCollett:6/BOOKREVIEWHammerofthePatriot:8

Claymore Books: https://www.claymorebooks.co.uk/shop/







Euroicism on Minds: https://www.minds.com/euroicism/

Euroicism on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/keyS9mr5wxtK/

Euroicism on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Euroicism:9

Euroicism on Rumble:https://rumble.com/c/c-754137

Euroicism on Gab: https://gab.com/Euroicism

Euroicism on Goyimtv.tv: https://www.goyimtv.tv/channel/2458103774/Euroicism/videos

Euroicism on Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@Euroicism

Euroicism on Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user143132062





