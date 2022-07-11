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Euroic Counter to Christian Counter-Arguments
Euroicism
Euroicism
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82 views • July 11, 2022

I recently read a book called Hammer Of The Patriot by Charles Chapel and published by a nationalist publisher called Claymore Books. I'm not going to review or critique this book as a whole as this has already been done by Mark Collett of Patriotic Alternative and I broadly agree with his overall positive view of the book. Instead I'm going to respond to just one specific section of one particular chapter, this being the one part of the entire book that I essentially disagreed with.

Mark Collett's book review of Hammer Of The Patriot:
https://odysee.com/@MarkCollett:6/BOOKREVIEWHammerofthePatriot:8
Claymore Books: https://www.claymorebooks.co.uk/shop/


Euroicism on Minds: https://www.minds.com/euroicism/
Euroicism on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/keyS9mr5wxtK/
Euroicism on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Euroicism:9
Euroicism on Rumble:https://rumble.com/c/c-754137
Euroicism on Gab: https://gab.com/Euroicism
Euroicism on Goyimtv.tv: https://www.goyimtv.tv/channel/2458103774/Euroicism/videos
Euroicism on Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@Euroicism
Euroicism on Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user143132062


Keywords
free speechdebatejesusjewsreligionphilosophynationalismmark collettpagandemographicspaganismbook reviewgeneticsnietzschewhite-nationalismdissident rightpatriotic alternativejonathan bowdenethno-nationalismeurope for europeansevolahammer of the patriotpaganism v christianitypagan versus christianpaganism vs christianity
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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