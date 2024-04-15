Create New Account
SHOCK MOMENT: Mike Garcia Tells FBI's Wray 'I Don't Trust You' To His Face—Then Wray Responds
Published 13 hours ago

SHOCK MOMENT: Mike Garcia Tells FBI's Wray 'I Don't Trust You' To His Face—Then Wray Responds.At a House Appropriations Committee hearing last week, Rep. Mike Garcia (R-CA) questioned FBI Director Christopher Wray and slammed his tenure.ure.

Keywords
fbi directormike garciachris wray

