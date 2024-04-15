SHOCK MOMENT: Mike Garcia Tells FBI's Wray 'I Don't Trust You' To His Face—Then Wray Responds.At a House Appropriations Committee hearing last week, Rep. Mike Garcia (R-CA) questioned FBI Director Christopher Wray and slammed his tenure.ure.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.