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Freedom Revolution - The Blessing with Jamie Rodriguez and Brother Al
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0 view • October 21, 2021
On October 17, 2021, about two thousand liberty loving people assembled at Ala Moana Beach Park in Honolulu, Hawaii, to celebrate freedom and protest medical tyranny, vaccine mandates and segregation. Several anointed speakers and entertainers graced the stage. Brother Al spoke of unity with all people, standing side-by-side with everybody. We can't change the past, but we can move forward together against tyranny nonsense. Jamie Rodriguez invoked the blessing to get us grounded and connected while Bingo blew the conch shell.
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
https://KaimiMusic.com
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#AlohaFreedomCoalition #Freedom #Revolution
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
https://KaimiMusic.com
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#AlohaFreedomCoalition #Freedom #Revolution
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