Vaccine Deceit: "The Docters are Unaware What Even The Word THYMAROSOL Means"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
:::: you are mentally ill if you believe that poison in all forms will protect you against future diseases , I do not care what story they told you or what kind of sick science you believe, if you believe vaccines are good for your health then you are mentally ill and thats a fact no human or spirit can change, because the truth will always prevail and the way of the One and Only Lord will never change.
You can Support me and Brighteon by taking care of yourself,friends or family using the best products on the market for your Health at the Brighteon Store on my Channel.