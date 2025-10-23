BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
THE GREAT SHUTDOWN: Omega Files Exposed, QFS Activated & The Final Takeover
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
87 followers
63 views • 20 hours ago

The global internet blackout was no accident. It was a coordinated cover-up to hide the final stages of Operation Storm—a silent, military-led takeover to dismantle the deep state and activate the Quantum Financial System (QFS).


In this explosive episode of the Tsunami of Truth, Christi Allen reveals leaked intelligence confirming the existence of Project Omega—a global surveillance AI used to track, score, and control citizens—and how President Trump is now dismantling it in real time.


 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE.


Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/

ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting

Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/

Keywords
trumpdeep stateglobal awakeningmilitary tribunalsstarlinkcentral bank collapseinternet blackoutfinancial resetqfsexecutive order 13848ebsquantum financial systemkash patelgold backed currencytsunami of truthgmc broadcastinggreat shutdownomega filesproject omegachristi allen
