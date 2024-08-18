Healthy Living Livestream: Is Shilajit Legit?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Get my Shilajit-Mumijo here: https://shop.andrewkaufmanmd.com/products/shilajit-mumijo-by-andrew-kaufman-md
Shilajit is slowly making a name for itself in the supplement trade.
A good name, when you see headlines like:
“Shilajit: A Natural Energy Booster!”
But occasionally you’ll also come across headlines like…
“Is Shilajit A Scam?”
So before we get caught up in all the hype, let’s first look at why supplementing with trace minerals is essential for optimal health, and why Shilajit is making the top tier in this arena.
Today, at 12pm ET, I will break through all the marketing hubris and smear campaigns to reveal the true scientific benefits of Shilajit, and how having this trace-mineral-rich resin in your kitchen can help you reach your health goals.
Stick around and get your questions answered during the Q&A portion of the livestream!