© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NO KISSES...NO HUGS...HAPPY NEW YEAR!
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • December 30, 2020
In this video we look at two disturbing news pieces from Australia and Great Britain and consider what you should do.
Happy New Year and thank you all for your support!
Please continue supporting our work by becoming a Patron and gain access to exclusive content: https://www.patreon.com/lyranara
You can also support us directly via a Paypal donation here: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=MTRVBXZWNKZZ2&source=url
Keep liking, keep sharing, keep subscribing.
Stay healthy!
Happy New Year and thank you all for your support!
Please continue supporting our work by becoming a Patron and gain access to exclusive content: https://www.patreon.com/lyranara
You can also support us directly via a Paypal donation here: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=MTRVBXZWNKZZ2&source=url
Keep liking, keep sharing, keep subscribing.
Stay healthy!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.