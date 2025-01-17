Maria Zeee & Dr. Kirk Elliott: Debasement Trade” Into Bitcoin–Gold & Silver Here To Stay

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Kirk Elliott joins Maria Zeee to discuss recent news that gold and BTC “appear to have become more important components of investors’ portfolios structurally” as they increasingly seek to hedge against geopolitical risk and inflation. What does this mean for the future of gold and silver? They are here to stay. Dr. Elliott discusses what we can expect in 2025.