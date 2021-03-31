UK COLUMN - WIFE DESCRIBES HER HUSBANDS CONDITION AFTER HAVING COVID19 MRNA GENE THERAPY 'VACCINE'

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Nicola knows all too well that vaccines have dangerous side effects. Her fit, healthy, 58 year old husband had the Oxford vaccine (first jab) and very soon after was very ill. He is in hospital and was diagnosed with suspected Transvers Myelitis. This is now re-diagnosed as Guillain-Barre syndrome.
As her husband struggles to breathe and cannot walk, he is isolated without visitors on a neurology ward, with many other vaccine adverse reaction cases. Nicola says people need to be told the harsh reality about the dangerous side effects of vaccines, and asks “Why were we not told?"