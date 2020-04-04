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WITNESS the MEDIA FRAUD! - Hopspitals EMPTY as Media continues to LIE and FEAR MONGER!
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532 views • April 04, 2020
This video was reportedly banned on Facebook and probably will be taken off of Youtube as well because they ALREADY Did that with a German man showing an EMPTY GERMAN Hospital and another video of a doctor talking about the Dangers of 5G and how we ARE ENERGY ELECTRICAL BEINGS!, which the Chinese have KNOWN for MILLENNIA.
That's why practicing Chi-gung BREATHING, MEDITATION and light to moderate exercises and CHI-GUNG Sets like the 8 Pieces of Brocade can greatly increase your healing low frequency energies and help counter the constant EM Pollution we've all been exposed to!
That's why practicing Chi-gung BREATHING, MEDITATION and light to moderate exercises and CHI-GUNG Sets like the 8 Pieces of Brocade can greatly increase your healing low frequency energies and help counter the constant EM Pollution we've all been exposed to!
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