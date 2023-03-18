Long Black Train | Josh Turner | Lyrics

The song “Long Black Train” reminds me of the “many” who chose the “broad way” and the fake teachers and preachers who led them astray...(2Pet 2:1-2)

LYRICS:

There’s a long black train

Comin’ down the line

Feedin’ off the souls that are lost and cryin’

Rails of sin only evil remains

Watch out brother for that long black train





Look to the heavens

You can look to the skies

You can find redemption

Starin’ back into your eyes

There is protection and there’s peace the same

Burnin’ your ticket for that long black train





‘Cause there’s vict’ry in the Lord, I say

Vict’ry in the Lord

Cling to the Father and His holy name

And don’t go ridin’ on that long black train





There’s an engineer on that long black train

Makin’ you wonder if the ride is worth the pain

He’s just a waitin’ on your heart to say

Let me ride on that long black train





But you know there’s vict’ry in the Lord, I say

Vict’ry in the Lord

Cling to the Father and His holy name

And don’t go ridin’ on that long black train





Well, I can hear the whistle from a mile away

It sounds so good

But I must stay away

That train is a beauty makin’ everybody stare

But its only destination is the middle of nowhere





But you know there’s vict’ry in the Lord, I say

Vict’ry in the Lord

Cling to the Father and His holy name

And don’t go riding on that long black train





I said cling to the Father and His holy name

And don’t go ridin’ on that long black train

Yeah, watch out brother for that long black train

That devil’s a drivin’ that long black train





* * * * * * * * * * * *





But there were false prophets also among the people, even as there shall be false teachers among you, who privily shall bring in damnable heresies, even denying the Lord that bought them, and bring upon themselves swift destruction. (2Pet 2:1)





And many shall follow their pernicious ways; by reason of whom the way of truth shall be evil spoken of. (2Pet 2:2)