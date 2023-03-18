Long Black Train | Josh Turner | Lyrics

The song “Long Black Train” reminds me of the “many” who chose the “broad way” and the fake teachers and preachers who led them astray...(2Pet 2:1-2)
LYRICS:
There’s a long black train
Comin’ down the line
Feedin’ off the souls that are lost and cryin’
Rails of sin only evil remains
Watch out brother for that long black train
Look to the heavens
You can look to the skies
You can find redemption
Starin’ back into your eyes
There is protection and there’s peace the same
Burnin’ your ticket for that long black train
‘Cause there’s vict’ry in the Lord, I say
Vict’ry in the Lord
Cling to the Father and His holy name
And don’t go ridin’ on that long black train
There’s an engineer on that long black train
Makin’ you wonder if the ride is worth the pain
He’s just a waitin’ on your heart to say
Let me ride on that long black train
But you know there’s vict’ry in the Lord, I say
Vict’ry in the Lord
Cling to the Father and His holy name
And don’t go ridin’ on that long black train
Well, I can hear the whistle from a mile away
It sounds so good
But I must stay away
That train is a beauty makin’ everybody stare
But its only destination is the middle of nowhere
But you know there’s vict’ry in the Lord, I say
Vict’ry in the Lord
Cling to the Father and His holy name
And don’t go riding on that long black train
I said cling to the Father and His holy name
And don’t go ridin’ on that long black train
Yeah, watch out brother for that long black train
That devil’s a drivin’ that long black train
* * * * * * * * * * * *
But there were false prophets also among the people, even as there shall be false teachers among you, who privily shall bring in damnable heresies, even denying the Lord that bought them, and bring upon themselves swift destruction. (2Pet 2:1)
And many shall follow their pernicious ways; by reason of whom the way of truth shall be evil spoken of. (2Pet 2:2)
