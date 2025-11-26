Healthy Eating to Improve Your Healthspan

Are your daily eating habits helping you live longer, or cutting your health span short? Seventy-five percent of the population is overweight, and 45% are obese! In this episode, Dr. Hotze breaks down why the quality of your years matters just as much as the quantity. He explains that health span is largely determined by the food choices we make every single day. With obesity, diabetes, fatty liver disease, hypertension, joint deterioration, and heart disease rising across America, Dr. Hotze makes it clear that the root cause for most individuals is not a lack of medication but an unhealthy, carbohydrate-heavy diet that overworks the body’s metabolic systems.

Dr. Hotze walks listeners through the impact of the Standard American Diet (SAD), emphasizing how processed carbohydrates spike insulin, drive fat storage, and lead to insulin resistance. He also highlights how antibiotics, yeast overgrowth, and a damaged microbiome contribute to systemic inflammation, allergies, gastrointestinal issues, and weight gain. Using a compelling real-life example of a longtime friend who reversed diabetes, normalized liver function, and lost more than 200 pounds through nutritional discipline, he shows what is possible when individuals take charge of their eating habits rather than relying on pharmaceutical quick fixes.

“Let food be your medicine and medicine be your food.”

