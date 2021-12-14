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While you were waiting for the Book of Revelation, Satan already drove by
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2342 views • December 14, 2021
As people struggle to make sense of the Satanic wave sweeping over the world right now, most point reflexively to the Book of Revelation. But it's the Apostle Paul, not John, that identifies the enemy and his methods.
Show notes:
https://calibre-ebook.com
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
https://www.marcionitechurch.org
Eschatology as written in The Gospel of the Lord
https://tv.gab.com/channel/theveryfirstbible/view/eschatology-end-days-described-in-the-6138d675f24e0faf7c6ceca5
To be notified when The Very First Bible audiobook is released send an email to [email protected]
Show notes:
https://calibre-ebook.com
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
https://www.marcionitechurch.org
Eschatology as written in The Gospel of the Lord
https://tv.gab.com/channel/theveryfirstbible/view/eschatology-end-days-described-in-the-6138d675f24e0faf7c6ceca5
To be notified when The Very First Bible audiobook is released send an email to [email protected]
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