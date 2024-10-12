BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Friday Freestyle W/Shannon Joy! LIVE Question & Answer & The Hottest Headlines Of The Week!
shannonjoytoo
shannonjoytoo
8 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • 6 months ago

Start EVERY day the Chuck Norris Way with Morning Kick! Get the JOY discount on Morning Kick HERE: www.chuckdefense.com/Joy


Friday’s are like a box of chocolate … you never know what you’re gonna get on The SJ Show!


Today we are discussing the headlines I haven’t had time to get to throughout the week along with light discussion and some Q&A with all of the amazing chatters on the Rumble Live Chat. So NOW is your chance to speak up or forever hold your peace - especially if you disagree with some of my positions! :)


See you all at noon!!!


______________________________________

Please Support Our Sponsors:


Start EVERY day the Chuck Norris Way with Morning Kick! Get the JOY discount on Morning Kick HERE: www.chuckdefense.com/Joy


Colonial Metals Group is a valued sponsor of the SJ Show! Set up a SAFE & Secure IRA or 401k with a company who shares your values and supports this show! Learn about your options HERE ——> https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/joy


Check out Patriot Mobile TODAY! The LEADING Christian, conservative telecom company and the very definition of parallel economies. SWITCH today at www.patriotmobile.com/joy and use the promo code JOY for a FREE month of service!!


The Beverly Hills MD Deep Wrinkle Filler is on sale NOW!!

This video features everything you need to know about my latest anti-aging obsession! WATCH NOW ———-> https://bhmd1.com/Joy

Keywords
fridaylivefreestyle
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy