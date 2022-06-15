Bookkeeping Course - Superannuation Guarantee Changes 2022 - On The Money Business Academy

If you are confused about the changes in super rates and threshold or if you are having a tough time managing bookkeeping for your business, follow the On The Money Business Academy YouTube channel. We provide business owners, bookkeepers, accountants, and others with a plethora of essential information about bookkeeping and business education.

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READ OUR BLOG ARTICLE HERE: https://bit.ly/3HlweQF





ATO LINKS: Get ready for Super Changes from July 1: https://bit.ly/3Hrzkmk

ATO Super Guarantee Percentages: https://bit.ly/3zFiwq4

ATO Super Guarantee Threshold Removed: https://bit.ly/39qE8f4





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STYLING ACKNOWLEDGEMENT: Nuna Nguyen, Nuna Beauty & Styling Etiquette https://www.instagram.com/nunanguyen_/