Bookkeeping Course - Superannuation Guarantee Changes 2022 - On The Money Business Academy

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If you are confused about the changes in super rates and threshold or if you are having a tough time managing bookkeeping for your business, follow the On The Money Business Academy YouTube channel. We provide business owners, bookkeepers, accountants, and others with a plethora of essential information about bookkeeping and business education.
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READ OUR BLOG ARTICLE HERE: https://bit.ly/3HlweQF
ATO LINKS: Get ready for Super Changes from July 1: https://bit.ly/3Hrzkmk
ATO Super Guarantee Percentages: https://bit.ly/3zFiwq4
ATO Super Guarantee Threshold Removed: https://bit.ly/39qE8f4
VISIT OUR WEBSITE: https://www.otmbookkeeping.com.au/
CONNECT WITH ON THE MONEY BOOKKEEPING:
LinkedIn: https://au.linkedin.com/company/on-the-money-bookkeeping
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/otm_bookkeeping/
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Twitter: https://twitter.com/otmbookkeeping
CONTACT US AT: 1300 767 180
VISIT US: Level 28, 818 Whitehorse Road Box Hill VIC 3128
CHECK OUT OUR FREE BOOKKEEPING COURSE: https://bit.ly/39xp1Al
STYLING ACKNOWLEDGEMENT: Nuna Nguyen, Nuna Beauty & Styling Etiquette https://www.instagram.com/nunanguyen_/