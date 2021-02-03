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Ep. 5: Clip 1: (AOP) YOU MIGHT BE A COMMUNIST - Ex-KGB Officer Explains!
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20 views • February 03, 2021
We were LIVE, didn't go well. Still working out technology and/or operator error! However, we recorded a badass EPISODE 5 about the bullshit that is Communism! Make SURE YOU WATCH! We finally discussed Sal Alinsky, Communism and what people are actually voting for? We have video of a former KGB Officer from 1984 who is far better at predicting the future than Nostradamus? Who do you believe, a life time, hair sniffing bureaucrat, or someone who does what he says. The Philly riots. That's @Killadephia19's home town and he's going to break that down for us. Did Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner get screwed with the positive COVID TEST? Did Jerry Nadler really crap his pants on stage and what is Joe Biden's definition of a Roach(e)? Libtard of the week. Might it be multiple people? PLEASE SUBSCRIBE and Watch Full Ep. Here: https://youtu.be/wxhWLjBGZUA
#Trump2020, @joebiden, @kamalaharris, @mikepence, #killadelphia19, #westcoatsicilian, #capitalism, #JFK, #bidenhairsniffer, #Malcolmx, #peolsipussybat, @joe.bidens.whispy.leg.hair
#nadlershithispants, #salalinsky, #rulesforradicals, @realdonaldtrump, @tomilahren, @realcandanceowens, @hodgetwins, #americafuckyeah
#Trump2020, @joebiden, @kamalaharris, @mikepence, #killadelphia19, #westcoatsicilian, #capitalism, #JFK, #bidenhairsniffer, #Malcolmx, #peolsipussybat, @joe.bidens.whispy.leg.hair
#nadlershithispants, #salalinsky, #rulesforradicals, @realdonaldtrump, @tomilahren, @realcandanceowens, @hodgetwins, #americafuckyeah
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