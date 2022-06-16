The Timing of The Q Plan is Up to Trump! The Monstrous Midterm Red Wave! 2000 Mules' Phillips & Engelbrecht's Sheriffs Will Ensure Election Integrity Nationwide! PLUS, Barr: Patriot or [DS] Puppet?

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Previous Updates:









Q: BIG Things Coming! Kash Patel Revealed Pelosi Wanted Tanks & Humvees With Machine Guns For a January 6th Massacre! PLUS, Agenda 2030 & Weather Modification!









https://rumble.com/v18agr0-big-things-coming-kash-patel-pelosi-wanted-a-j6-massacre-plus-agenda-2030-a.html













Trump's Trap! [They] Took The Bait! Pelosi, Schumer & The FBI Staged Jan. 6 & Trump Caught Them All! Plus Q's Perfect Prediction of January 6th to the Day!









https://rumble.com/v180yjx-trumps-trap-they-took-the-bait-pelosi-schumer-and-the-fbi-staged-jan.-6-and.html













Kash Patel: Two More John Durham Indictments! BOMBSHELL New Clinton Investigation! Will Bill & Hillary Face Murder Charges? PLUS, Q's Epic Prediction of Twitter's Collapse!









https://rumble.com/v17lv55-two-more-durham-indictments-bombshell-new-clinton-investigation-will-hillar.html













Multi-National Billion Dollar Counter-Intelligence Operation 10 TIMES More Explosive Than 2000 Mules! Durham-Sussman Verdict! Arizona Atomic Truth Bomb! [S]elections! PLUS, is Seth Keshel on The Q Team?









https://rumble.com/v16tc90-multi-national-billion-dollar-counter-intelligence-operation-10-times-more-.html













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