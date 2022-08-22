Dr. Peter McCullough Calls for Vigorous oversight on the CDC

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https://gnews.org/post/p1bq639cc
08/17/2022 Cardiologist Dr.Peter McCullough react to the anticipated CDC overhaul on “The Ingraham Angle”. He Calls for Vigorous oversight of the CDC and FDA because of these erratic yet dictatorial recommendations on contagion control, vaccination, and the lack of not only data transparency but data analysis