Is The Continuing Lockdown Medical...Or Political?

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They say we must "follow the science" and not resist the near-total lockdown of the economy and our way of life. But is "the science" tainted by politics and ideology? Also in today's program: Houston Police push back against Harris County "mandatory mask" orders, the potential danger of ventilators, and a look at Bill Gates' dreams for 2020...
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