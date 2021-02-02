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BRITISH MRE MENU 11 PART 1
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102 views • February 02, 2021
British mre menu 11 part 1 broken down into 3 uploads what's in the bag and use of white and red light in a forest when hiding or evading being seen capture this was menu is really good and the main meal components of chilli and rice and the tuna pasta are excellent.
whats in the Bag?
Menu 11 - Fruit Muesli with Milk/Tuna Chilli Pasta/Chilli Con Carne/Cooked Rice/Fruit& Oat Bar/Hot Pepper Sauce
Snacks - Biscuits Fruit/Mixed Dried Fruits Nougat Bar/Tropical Fruit & Nut Mix/Smooth Peanut Butter
Drinks Include - Isotonic Drink Powder/Flavour Drink Powder x 3/Regular Flavour Hot Chocolate Drink Powder
Sundries Include - Re-Useable Polybag/ Wet wipes x 2/Teabags x 2/Instant Coffee x 2/Matches x 5/Assorted Chewing Gum x 2/Water Purification Tablets x 6/Sugar x 4 /Beverage Whitener x 4/Plastic Spoon
British Army 24h ORP Ration
With over 5000kcal this ration is ranked one of the best in the world
Pack date - 02/2019 - these have a guaranteed 3-year shelf life, with the rations good to eat for much longer if stored properly
#mre#britisharmy#britisharmyrations
Shared from and subscribe to:
The Watching Observer 76
https://www.youtube.com/c/THEWATCHINGOBSERVER76/videos
whats in the Bag?
Menu 11 - Fruit Muesli with Milk/Tuna Chilli Pasta/Chilli Con Carne/Cooked Rice/Fruit& Oat Bar/Hot Pepper Sauce
Snacks - Biscuits Fruit/Mixed Dried Fruits Nougat Bar/Tropical Fruit & Nut Mix/Smooth Peanut Butter
Drinks Include - Isotonic Drink Powder/Flavour Drink Powder x 3/Regular Flavour Hot Chocolate Drink Powder
Sundries Include - Re-Useable Polybag/ Wet wipes x 2/Teabags x 2/Instant Coffee x 2/Matches x 5/Assorted Chewing Gum x 2/Water Purification Tablets x 6/Sugar x 4 /Beverage Whitener x 4/Plastic Spoon
British Army 24h ORP Ration
With over 5000kcal this ration is ranked one of the best in the world
Pack date - 02/2019 - these have a guaranteed 3-year shelf life, with the rations good to eat for much longer if stored properly
#mre#britisharmy#britisharmyrations
Shared from and subscribe to:
The Watching Observer 76
https://www.youtube.com/c/THEWATCHINGOBSERVER76/videos
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