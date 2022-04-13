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Emergency Tuesday Broadcast: Shanghai’s Brutal Lockdowns COMING TO AMERICA – FULL SHOW 4/12/22
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342 views • April 13, 2022
Meanwhile, international press confirms US special forces are leading Ukrainian resistance against Russian forces! Tune in NOW while you still can! Watch & share this EXPLOSIVE edition of The Alex Jones Show that’s loaded with exclusive information globalists DO NOT want you to hear!
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