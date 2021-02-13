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Word From The Lord Thru Edward - Breakdown: "I Name these people "This Generation""
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222 views • February 13, 2021
I Name these people "This Generation"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4u12zLQ8ww4
http://www.umling.com/sitebuildercontent/sitebuilderfiles/propheticwordfebruary122021.pdf
Revelation 2:12-17
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%202%3A12-17&;version=NIV
obama acceptance speech pergamum
https://www.google.com/search?q=obama+acceptance+speech+pergamum&;source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjB55PPvuXuAhVRxVkKHa_5DXAQ_AUoAnoECAUQBA&biw=914&bih=432#imgrc=yG9jqm6cEC7UdM
Pergamon Altar
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pergamon_Altar
René Emile Belloq
https://indianajones.fandom.com/wiki/Ren%C3%A9_Emile_Belloq
Yəhôḥānān
https://www.google.com/search?q=Y%C9%99h%C3%B4%E1%B8%A5%C4%81n%C4%81n&;oq=Y%C9%99h%C3%B4%E1%B8%A5%C4%81n%C4%81n&aqs=chrome..69i57j0.600j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8
Balak
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Balak
jones name meaning
https://www.google.com/search?q=jones+name+meaning&;oq=jones+name+meaning&aqs=chrome.0.0l3j0i22i30l5.3814j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8
Antipas of Pergamum
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Antipas_of_Pergamum
The Lost Letters of Pergamum: A Story from the New Testament World
https://voice.dts.edu/review/bruce-w-longenecker-the-lost-letters-of-pergamum/
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TEAMJESUS222.COM
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BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4u12zLQ8ww4
http://www.umling.com/sitebuildercontent/sitebuilderfiles/propheticwordfebruary122021.pdf
Revelation 2:12-17
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%202%3A12-17&;version=NIV
obama acceptance speech pergamum
https://www.google.com/search?q=obama+acceptance+speech+pergamum&;source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjB55PPvuXuAhVRxVkKHa_5DXAQ_AUoAnoECAUQBA&biw=914&bih=432#imgrc=yG9jqm6cEC7UdM
Pergamon Altar
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pergamon_Altar
René Emile Belloq
https://indianajones.fandom.com/wiki/Ren%C3%A9_Emile_Belloq
Yəhôḥānān
https://www.google.com/search?q=Y%C9%99h%C3%B4%E1%B8%A5%C4%81n%C4%81n&;oq=Y%C9%99h%C3%B4%E1%B8%A5%C4%81n%C4%81n&aqs=chrome..69i57j0.600j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8
Balak
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Balak
jones name meaning
https://www.google.com/search?q=jones+name+meaning&;oq=jones+name+meaning&aqs=chrome.0.0l3j0i22i30l5.3814j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8
Antipas of Pergamum
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Antipas_of_Pergamum
The Lost Letters of Pergamum: A Story from the New Testament World
https://voice.dts.edu/review/bruce-w-longenecker-the-lost-letters-of-pergamum/
_________________________________
TO BLESS THIS MINISTRY PLEASE GO TO OUR WEB SITE AT THE LINK BELOW AND SCROLL DOWN TO KATHY AND DAN'S PICTURE, AND THE LINK TO OUR PAY PAL IS RIGHT NEXT TO IT: https://www.teamjesus222.com
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
Keywords
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