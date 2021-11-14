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Ivanka Trump is a "young globalist
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146 views • November 14, 2021
1. Ivanka Trump is a "young global leader" just like Jacinda Adern and Mark Zuckerberg. She was her father's "special advisor." Politics is a charade. They groom and elect our leaders for us. Ivanka could be President one day. Make us believe they represent us, like her father did. It's all a scam.
https://www.henrymakow.com/2021/10/ivanka-trump-is-klaus-schwabs-.html
2. IN 1994 160 NATIONS AGREED TO REDUCE THE WORLD POPULATION TO 800 MILLION BY 2030. FALSE FLAG ALIEN HOLOGRAM INVASION WILL COME.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7JIUDl9ZIFHP/
3. From Hugo Talks. Lockdown News Roundup | EUROPE Begins Lockdown. Netherlands, Austria, England, Norway and more will come.
https://www.brighteon.com/a4a91ce1-1dd7-4460-886e-0145cad77d7f
4. DIGITAL PASSPORTS COMPANY RUN BY NAZIFAMILY IN UK
https://www.bitchute.com/video/32wcEJy4BEDv/
5. 1st Degree MURDER taking place before your eyes - FAUCI lied to Congress and here's the EVIDENCE. Why is that criminal in prison long time ago.
https://www.brighteon.com/12356093-a0c0-4e81-b130-5d4a5379578e
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.henrymakow.com/2021/10/ivanka-trump-is-klaus-schwabs-.html
2. IN 1994 160 NATIONS AGREED TO REDUCE THE WORLD POPULATION TO 800 MILLION BY 2030. FALSE FLAG ALIEN HOLOGRAM INVASION WILL COME.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7JIUDl9ZIFHP/
3. From Hugo Talks. Lockdown News Roundup | EUROPE Begins Lockdown. Netherlands, Austria, England, Norway and more will come.
https://www.brighteon.com/a4a91ce1-1dd7-4460-886e-0145cad77d7f
4. DIGITAL PASSPORTS COMPANY RUN BY NAZIFAMILY IN UK
https://www.bitchute.com/video/32wcEJy4BEDv/
5. 1st Degree MURDER taking place before your eyes - FAUCI lied to Congress and here's the EVIDENCE. Why is that criminal in prison long time ago.
https://www.brighteon.com/12356093-a0c0-4e81-b130-5d4a5379578e
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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