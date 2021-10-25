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The Legal process of being 'saved': Accepted Petitions
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1 view • October 25, 2021
This video shows you the process that goes into the decision that Jesus makes to accept the petition of the person who is asking to be “saved”. Remember – this process is a LEGAL process, and what Jesus says goes. Again, this is a behind the scenes look at salvation that you will not get in your church.
For more content on the legal process of being "saved":
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/judicial-processes-introduction/judicial-processes-salvation.html
Being saved is more than just "believing":
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/jesus/jesus-saves-for-real.html
Menu of content about being saved:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-salvation.html
For more content on the legal process of being "saved":
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/judicial-processes-introduction/judicial-processes-salvation.html
Being saved is more than just "believing":
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/jesus/jesus-saves-for-real.html
Menu of content about being saved:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-salvation.html
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