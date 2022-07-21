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Russia Ukraine Updates
The commander of the Marine Corps of the Ukrainian Navy admitted that there are heavy losses in killed and wounded, and the incoming reinforcements are poorly prepared, which forces additional training to be carried out already on the battlefield
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