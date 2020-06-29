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B-Flat Blues + But Beautiful - Ted Dunlap trombone playalongs recorded in 2017
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11 views • June 29, 2020
Recorded on the internal microphone of a Canon digital camera primarily designed for still pictures. That is to say, even IF the music was great it would sound a bit thin, to put it mildly.
The artsy video effect was actually my ignorance using a Canon camera that was new to me. I confess it was a fortuitous mistake.
Still, it does represent a piece of me... playalongs because bands of any size that includes a trombone are very hard to find in small town Montana. I might play better or worse today. I have no way to measure.
The artsy video effect was actually my ignorance using a Canon camera that was new to me. I confess it was a fortuitous mistake.
Still, it does represent a piece of me... playalongs because bands of any size that includes a trombone are very hard to find in small town Montana. I might play better or worse today. I have no way to measure.
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