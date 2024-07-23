Faith Over Fear July 23, 2024 Weaponized PCR Testing: Data Expert Exposes PCR 90% False Positive

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Big data" expert Wouter Aukema, from the Netherlands, presents his analysis of the regulatory agencies data on use of PCR testing to identify viral syndromes such as COVID-19 and Avian ("Bird") Flu - and shows how the actual data confirms that the PCR tests had 90% FALSE positive results. The misuse of PCR tests for DIAGNOSIS was used to generate fear of COVID and now Bird flu and frighten the public into compliance with draconian measures such as lockdowns, masking, and use of experimental gene therapy produces deceptively called "vaccines."