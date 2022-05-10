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Ep. 696 – 4-Year-Olds Told To Identify Racist Family Members During School’s ‘Anti-Racist’ Training
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20 views • May 10, 2022
🚨On this episode of the “Dr. Duke Show” we start in the cesspool that is Washington D.C., after an area public school held a presentation entitled, "Anti-Racism Fight Club," for students as young as 4-years-old, and asked them to identify family members with racist beliefs.
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🇺🇸 Support The Show! | https://bit.ly/3m3cpm4
📲 Download the FreedomProject Media App
© FreedomProject 2022
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