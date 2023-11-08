Create New Account
Al-Qassam Brigades publishes a video showing its Forces Responding to the IDF Incursion into the Northern & Southern Axes of Gaza City by Destroying a number of Vehicles
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a day ago

Al-Qassam Brigades publishes a video showing its forces responding to the IDF incursion into the northern and southern axes of Gaza City and destroying a number of vehicles.

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

