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The Danger of Elitists and Muppets in a Transhuman World
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125 views • September 21, 2021
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Intro vid: VNV Nation - "Illusion" (Andy Huang): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=evpGu3eO0pY
AOC Wears a High-End Designer 'Tax The Rich' Dress to $30,000 Per Ticket Met Gala:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/aoc-wears-high-end-designer-tax-rich-dress-30000-per-ticket-met-gala/
Elitist Pelosi Masks Up for the Official Photos at Ground Zero -- Then Drops the Mask When She Thinks the Cameras are Of: fhttps://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/elitist-pelosi-masks-official-photos-ground-zero-drops-mask-thinks-cameras-off/
Australian Health Premier:
We will be looking at what contact tracing looks like in the New World Order: VIDEO https://t.me/c/1264095585/17239
The World’s Master Diabolitician Calls the Shots on the Extermination of Human Populations - LewRockwell: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/05/bill-sardi/the-worlds-master-diabolitician-calls-the-shots-on-the-extermination-of-human-populations/
Project Veritas Whistleblower: Washington Nursing Home Patient Dies After Being Given a 'Chemical Restraint' to Coax Her Into Taking Vaccine Against Her Will; Was Allegedly Told Jab Is a “Flu Vaccine” – (VIDEO): https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/project-veritas-whistleblower-washington-nursing-home-patient-dies-given-chemical-restraint-coax-taking-vaccine-will-allegedly-told-jab-flu-vacci/
What Would It Mean for Humans to Become Data?: https://slate.com/technology/2019/07/years-and-years-finale-bethany-transhumanist.html
2019: Transhumanism and genetic super soldiers: https://www.synergiafoundation.org/insights/analyses-assessments/transhumanism-and-genetic-super-soldiers
Biden’s Treasury Dept. Declares IRS Will Monitor Transactions of ALL U.S. Accounts Over $600
https://www.infowars.com/posts/bidens-treasury-dept-declares-irs-will-monitor-transactions-of-all-u-s-accounts-over-600/
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
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CryptoVigilante on Twitter: https://twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Intro vid: VNV Nation - "Illusion" (Andy Huang): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=evpGu3eO0pY
AOC Wears a High-End Designer 'Tax The Rich' Dress to $30,000 Per Ticket Met Gala:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/aoc-wears-high-end-designer-tax-rich-dress-30000-per-ticket-met-gala/
Elitist Pelosi Masks Up for the Official Photos at Ground Zero -- Then Drops the Mask When She Thinks the Cameras are Of: fhttps://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/elitist-pelosi-masks-official-photos-ground-zero-drops-mask-thinks-cameras-off/
Australian Health Premier:
We will be looking at what contact tracing looks like in the New World Order: VIDEO https://t.me/c/1264095585/17239
The World’s Master Diabolitician Calls the Shots on the Extermination of Human Populations - LewRockwell: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/05/bill-sardi/the-worlds-master-diabolitician-calls-the-shots-on-the-extermination-of-human-populations/
Project Veritas Whistleblower: Washington Nursing Home Patient Dies After Being Given a 'Chemical Restraint' to Coax Her Into Taking Vaccine Against Her Will; Was Allegedly Told Jab Is a “Flu Vaccine” – (VIDEO): https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/project-veritas-whistleblower-washington-nursing-home-patient-dies-given-chemical-restraint-coax-taking-vaccine-will-allegedly-told-jab-flu-vacci/
What Would It Mean for Humans to Become Data?: https://slate.com/technology/2019/07/years-and-years-finale-bethany-transhumanist.html
2019: Transhumanism and genetic super soldiers: https://www.synergiafoundation.org/insights/analyses-assessments/transhumanism-and-genetic-super-soldiers
Biden’s Treasury Dept. Declares IRS Will Monitor Transactions of ALL U.S. Accounts Over $600
https://www.infowars.com/posts/bidens-treasury-dept-declares-irs-will-monitor-transactions-of-all-u-s-accounts-over-600/
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