🔥Waves of strikes now surpassed the number of years Palestine has been under occupation. Iran is Iran, and it will remain

🔥"What has been lost is not your bases. It is your self-constructed order."

Ebrahim Zolfaqari, Central Khatam al-Anbia Headquarters:

The Strait stays closed. The waves of strikes have now surpassed the number of years Palestine has been under occupation. Iran is Iran, and it will remain.

Adding:

⚡️Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of Iranian Parliament:

Based on some intelligence reports, Iran's enemies are preparing to occupy one of the Iranian islands with support from one of the regional countries.

Our forces are monitoring all enemy movements, and if they take any step, all the vital infrastructure of that regional country will be targeted with relentless, unceasing attacks.