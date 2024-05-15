The 6 BASIC STEPS to Prepping For a Disaster OR WORSE

Glenn Beck





May 13, 2024





Getting prepared for a disaster may seem outright overwhelming. But Glenn breaks it down step-by-step: “It’s actually really easy and inexpensive. You just have to take it one bite at a time.” Glenn heads to the chalkboard to lay out the “6 basic steps to prepping,” as well as everything you’ll need to pack a bug-out bag.





FULL EPISODE:





Prepping 101: The Step-by-Step Guide





