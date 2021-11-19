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School board speech by Florida 2nd grader
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192 views • November 19, 2021
Fiona Lashells, November 10, 2021
School board speech by Florida 2nd grader who was suspended 36 times for not wearing a mask: Legend
https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1458544002114809858
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/must-watch-2nd-grader-suspended-38-times-not-wearing-masks-tells-school-board-hopes-go-jail/
School board speech by Florida 2nd grader who was suspended 36 times for not wearing a mask: Legend
https://twitter.com/libsoftiktok/status/1458544002114809858
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/must-watch-2nd-grader-suspended-38-times-not-wearing-masks-tells-school-board-hopes-go-jail/
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