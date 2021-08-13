What Is The New World Order? A Crash Course on the Illuminati's Plans

To those who still don’t know, this short clip reveals the objectives and origins of the group behind the global so called ‘pandemic’ of 2020. What is happening worldwide has nothing to do with a 'virus'. The cutting edge documentary film Endgame (2007) by Alex Jones, brilliantly explains the current tyrannical ambitions of the New World Order and the Illuminati that is manifesting through Governments and big corporations financed by the banking cartel and their lackeys. If you follow the trail today, you can see all of the big pharmaceutical firms creating the Covid killshot injections have very strong, VERY close ties to Eugenics, as their objective is to kill as many people as possible.



Key proponents of this system of world dictatorship are the Bilderberg Group, Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), Trilateral Commission, Royal Institute for International Affairs, the United Nations, The Fabian Society, Gates Foundation, Rockefeller Foundation, and many other Roundtable Groups. Their objective is to pose as the ‘saviours’ after a worldwide financial collapse, ushering in a World Government after the collapse of the United States of America, a world digital currency, a 'sustainable' world under Agenda 21/Agenda 2030 (which means a world with LESS PEOPLE. They have this etched in stone on the Georgia Guidestones where they mention they want to reduce the world population from 6 billion to 500 million) and the complete destruction of the middle class, with a dependent world population of brainwashed unintelligent slaves who in the words of Klaus Schwab: ‘will own nothing and be happy’. Digital currency cannot be achieved without them burning the currency (by printing too much of it, which all the world’s central banks are doing right now- ON PURPOSE).



Alex Jones meticulously details the evil Nazi Eugenicist origins and structure of the corporations, individuals governments and royalty pushing this psychotic, anti-human, totalitarian Global Governance dictatorship.



This video is ultimately a brief ‘summary and crash course’ on The New World Order.