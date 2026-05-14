The Rise of Hyperscale Data Centers and the AI Arms Race, an interview with Jeffrey Prather

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The AI arms race is accelerating fast, and hyperscale data centers are becoming the new battleground. These massive facilities consume enormous amounts of energy, water, and land to power next-generation artificial intelligence. Governments and tech giants are pouring trillions into AI infrastructure, racing to dominate the future of intelligence, surveillance, and automation before their global rivals do.
#AI #DataCenters #ArtificialIntelligence #TechRace #FutureTech #CyberSecurity #Innovation #Geopolitics
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